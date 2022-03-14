Motorcycle rider dies in northeast Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in northeast Fresno.The crash happened just after 10 pm on Sunday on Swift Avenue and 9th Street.Officers say the rider was speeding when he slammed into a parked truck.He was found unconscious and later died at a hospital."The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, I don't know if that's a contributing factor, but it's a pretty substantial collision with a parked vehicle," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.It's not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.The rider has not been identified.