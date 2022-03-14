fatal crash

Motorcycle rider dies in northeast Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in northeast Fresno.

The crash happened just after 10 pm on Sunday on Swift Avenue and 9th Street.

Officers say the rider was speeding when he slammed into a parked truck.

He was found unconscious and later died at a hospital.

"The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, I don't know if that's a contributing factor, but it's a pretty substantial collision with a parked vehicle," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.

It's not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The rider has not been identified.

