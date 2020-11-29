Fresno man arrested for murder of 77-year-old woman in San Luis Obispo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office initially responded to a possible trespassing at a home on Friday and found the body of 77-year-old Jeanine Vore. They say she appeared to be the victim of murder.


Witnesses saw a car matching that of 18-year-old Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles' leaving the area. Authorities spotted the car later Friday night in nearby Pismo Beach and initiated a traffic stop.

Mendibles was arrested on murder charges and was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
