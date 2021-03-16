Driver mistakes gas pedal for brake, slams into Fresno nail salon

The crash shattered glass and damaged the inside of the business, but no one was hurt.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northeast Fresno business was forced to shut down early on Monday afternoon when a driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and slammed right into the store.

The crash happened at a nail salon near Bullard and Fresno Street.

Fresno police say the vehicle had a woman in her sixties and a teenager inside.

They had just pulled into a parking spot when the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove right in, shattering glass and damaging the inside.

Fortunately, no one inside the car or the business was injured by the driver's error.

There is no word yet on how long the nail salon will be closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodisastercrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim
2 killed after crash between Amtrak train, car in southwest Fresno
I-5 over Grapevine closed in both directions
Valley farmers assess impacts of recent storms
People with severe illness, disabilities eligible to receive vaccine
Fresno officer's alleged Proud Boys connection investigated
Fresno launches emergency rental assistance program
Show More
Tulare County begins to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Woman hospitalized after fight with daughter in Fresno County
UC Merced offering unique program to keep local HS students around
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
Newsom launches campaign against likely recall
More TOP STORIES News