Driver mistakes gas pedal for brake, slams into Fresno nail salon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northeast Fresno business was forced to shut down early on Monday afternoon when a driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and slammed right into the store.The crash happened at a nail salon near Bullard and Fresno Street.Fresno police say the vehicle had a woman in her sixties and a teenager inside.They had just pulled into a parking spot when the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove right in, shattering glass and damaging the inside.Fortunately, no one inside the car or the business was injured by the driver's error.There is no word yet on how long the nail salon will be closed.