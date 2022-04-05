Fresno orthodontist giving away free set of braces to deserving teacher

Nalchajian Orthodontics is entering its fourth year of providing a smile makeover to a local teacher. Ron Baumheckel, a Frenso math teacher, won last year.
"It's a blessing to them. Every one of them has been great to work with," said Dr. Greg Nalchajian. "We love seeing how their smiles can be transformed. We've had some tough cases, and they've really turned out great. So we're really excited."
Dr. Nalchajian is excited to give back to the community's teachers, especially after the toll the pandemic has taken on the education system the past two years.
"We know that teachers give so much of their time and effort and their own finances to help support our kids," he said. "So we thought of no one more deserving of the opportunity for free orthodontic treatment."
According to Dr. Nalchajian, orthodontic treatment has gotten more affordable throughout the years, but the cost can still be a barrier for some.
It can hurt a person's oral health long-term.
"When teeth don't meet correctly, they might wear each other out, causing more extensive dental care in the future," Dr. Nalchajian said. "Also, sometimes when teeth don't meet correctly, it can cause the muscles of the jaw to have some problems."
The Smiles for Teachers program offers a smile makeover through Invisalign or braces.
Fresno and Clovis teachers can apply, or you can nominate a deserving educator up until April 21. The public will vote for the lucky winner at the end of the month.
