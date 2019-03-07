helicopter crash

Fresno native among American passengers killed in Kenya helicopter crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Four Americans died in a Kenyan helicopter crash Sunday night. One of the victims, 48-year-old David Baker, grew up in Fresno and was a father and entrepreneur.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members say David Baker was many things. Outgoing, energetic, and someone who always brought joy to others.

"I didn't really know what he was going to do. But I knew whatever he did he was going to be successful because that's just the kind of person he is," said David's brother Tim.

The 48-year-old along with three of his friends had flown to Kenya for a safari, but also to explore investment opportunities.

Their helicopter had taken off from a remote island when it crashed Sunday night.

WATCH: 4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash

A local news outlet posted pictures of the wreckage.

"They would do crazy things so when I saw them in Africa I thought here's another adventure," said Kelsey Baker, David's niece.

David Baker worked in commercial real estate and was part-owner of a brewery.

His brother says he made friends everywhere he went.

"To me, it's just a reminder not to take a second of your life for granted. because you never know," Tim said.

Baker leaves behind two children a 15-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

"He loved them so much and did so much for those kids. It's just so sad for a sudden loss for them to lose their dad," Kelsey said.

The crash remains under investigation by Kenyan officials.

News reports say the Kenyan pilot who also died was very experienced and flew dignitaries like Kenyan's deputy president.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashus world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash just after wedding
Arkansas police helicopter crashes during takeoff, injuring pilot
Four presumed dead as Marine helicopter crashes in Southern California
TOP STORIES
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
Portion of Highway 41 fully closed following rock slide, Caltrans reports
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Crews monitor high flow rates on Kaweah River
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Valley water agencies say they're prepared for high rainfall
Sensory friendly showings of 'Captain Marvel' to be featured at Fresno theater
Show More
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar closed ahead of storm
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Teen saves money for two years to buy friend a wheelchair
More TOP STORIES News