Fresno native among American passengers killed in Kenya helicopter crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members say David Baker was many things. Outgoing, energetic, and someone who always brought joy to others."I didn't really know what he was going to do. But I knew whatever he did he was going to be successful because that's just the kind of person he is," said David's brother Tim.The 48-year-old along with three of his friends had flown to Kenya for a safari, but also to explore investment opportunities.Their helicopter had taken off from a remote island whenA local news outlet posted pictures of the wreckage."They would do crazy things so when I saw them in Africa I thought here's another adventure," said Kelsey Baker, David's niece.David Baker worked in commercial real estate and was part-owner of a brewery.His brother says he made friends everywhere he went."To me, it's just a reminder not to take a second of your life for granted. because you never know," Tim said.Baker leaves behind two children a 15-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son."He loved them so much and did so much for those kids. It's just so sad for a sudden loss for them to lose their dad," Kelsey said.The crash remains under investigation by Kenyan officials.News reports say the Kenyan pilot who also died was very experienced and flew dignitaries like Kenyan's deputy president.