Bicyclist hit by driver in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist is recovering after he was hit by a driver in southwest Fresno on Wednesday night.It happened just before 10 p.m. on Elm and North Avenues.Fresno police say the man was hit by a Toyota Corolla. Witnesses said the bike rider was "clipped," and not actually run over.The bicyclist suffered moderate injuries, but his immediate condition was unknown.Police do not believe the driver of the Toyota was under the influence.Authorities are investigating to determine who is at fault in the collision.