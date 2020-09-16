Bicyclist hit by car in north Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after police say he rode his bike out in front of a car in north Fresno on Wednesday morning.It happened just after 3:30 a.m. at Shaw and Blackstone Avenues.Investigators say a driver in a Dodge Caravan was headed west on Shaw Avenue and went through the intersection at Blackstone on a green light when the bicyclist tried to cross the street at the same time.The driver didn't see the man on the bike, police say. They stayed at the scene to cooperate with officers.The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for leg injuries.No charges will be filed against the driver.