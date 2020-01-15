Driver chased by deputies crashes into central Fresno tire shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver who led deputies on a pursuit through central Fresno was treated for injuries after he crashed into a tire shop.Fresno County sheriff's deputies tried to pull the driver, identified as Steven Hernandez, over just after 1:00 a.m. at First and McKinley for failing to stop at a red light.Hernandez took off, and a pursuit began through city streets at speeds over 90 miles per hour.As he tried to turn on Rowell Avenue near Belmont, his car hit a stop sign and smashed into a nearby tire shop.Hernandez tried to get away, but the car was stalled.Deputies say he has a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.His female passenger was also taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during the crash.