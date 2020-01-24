Vehicles struck by bullets in southwest Fresno, gun found in nearby trash can, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a suspect who shot at two vehicles and then abandoned their gun in a trash can in southwest Fresno Friday morning.Officers responded to a Shotspotter call in the area of Oleander and Pickford Avenues at around 4:30 a.m.Investigators arrived to find two cars had been struck by bullets. Police say as officers canvased the area, they found a gun in a trash can in a nearby yard.Officials say 11 rounds were fired, but it appears no one was injured.Investigators say they have detained one person for questioning.