shots fired

Vehicles struck by bullets in southwest Fresno, gun found in nearby trash can, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a suspect who shot at two vehicles and then abandoned their gun in a trash can in southwest Fresno Friday morning.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter call in the area of Oleander and Pickford Avenues at around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators arrived to find two cars had been struck by bullets. Police say as officers canvased the area, they found a gun in a trash can in a nearby yard.

Officials say 11 rounds were fired, but it appears no one was injured.

Investigators say they have detained one person for questioning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestshots firedshootingfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay
Four men arrested, accused of shooting multiple Merced houses
Teen arrested in connection to Exeter drive-by shooting
Man fires shot to break up fight in central Fresno, woman injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News