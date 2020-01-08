Fresno officer taken to hospital after being badly beaten by suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evidence markers were scattered along the street after what was supposed to be an arrest but ended with a Fresno police officer fighting for her life."She was in a hand to hand battle with this individual," says Lt. Tim Tietjen of the Fresno Police Dept.Police say 22-year-old Dontrea Castro was arrested for assaulting an officer on Tuesday.Investigators say the officer was in the Parkway Avenue in west central Fresno when she spotted what she believed to be prostitution.The officer tried to arrest Castro, but instead, the suspect started fighting back."It was a barrage of punches," Tietjen said. "She has numerous contusions, a cut to the middle of her head and a lot of bruising. In an attempt to deescalate the situation, the officer shot a warning fire in the air to get her to comply."That didn't work, and officers say as much as the officer tried to deescalate the situation, she called for back up.The suspect was taken into custody after more officers arrived.Investigators say the officer involved is experienced; however, an investigation is still underway."We have investigators looking at all the evidence," Tietjen said. "We'll look at video footage in the area to make sure everything was done right."Officers couldn't confirm if Castro has a criminal history, but say she is being questioned and will likely be booked into the Fresno County Jail.