Fresno officer taken to hospital after being badly beaten by suspect

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evidence markers were scattered along the street after what was supposed to be an arrest but ended with a Fresno police officer fighting for her life.

"She was in a hand to hand battle with this individual," says Lt. Tim Tietjen of the Fresno Police Dept.

Police say 22-year-old Dontrea Castro was arrested for assaulting an officer on Tuesday.

Investigators say the officer was in the Parkway Avenue in west central Fresno when she spotted what she believed to be prostitution.

The officer tried to arrest Castro, but instead, the suspect started fighting back.

"It was a barrage of punches," Tietjen said. "She has numerous contusions, a cut to the middle of her head and a lot of bruising. In an attempt to deescalate the situation, the officer shot a warning fire in the air to get her to comply."

That didn't work, and officers say as much as the officer tried to deescalate the situation, she called for back up.

The suspect was taken into custody after more officers arrived.

Investigators say the officer involved is experienced; however, an investigation is still underway.

"We have investigators looking at all the evidence," Tietjen said. "We'll look at video footage in the area to make sure everything was done right."

Officers couldn't confirm if Castro has a criminal history, but say she is being questioned and will likely be booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopolice officer injuredassault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News