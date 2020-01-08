Fresno officer taken to hospital after being badly beaten by suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer is in the hospital after being badly beaten while trying to make an arrest in west central Fresno.Fresno Police say an officer was in the area of Olive and Crystal when she saw a prostitution deal in action.The officer tried to arrest the woman for prostitution, later identified as Dontrea Castro, but she starting attacking the officer.Investigators say the officer was unable to control Castro and fired a warning shot into the air, but Castro kept punching her and pulling the officer's hair out.Other officers arrived at the scene and were able to get Castro off the officer and take her into custody.The injured officer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with several bruises and cuts, but is expected to make a full recovery.