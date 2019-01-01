Fresno officers crack down on celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day

As the Valley rang in the new year, Fresno Police and Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were out in full force to try and combat celebratory gunfire throughout the city and county.Dispatchers received numerous calls overnight about shootings, and Fresno Police relied on shotspotter technology to track down suspects.One such arrest was 28-year-old Logan Parker.Fresno police found shell casings in the front yard of his Southwest Fresno home.It was on Eden near Arthur, not far from Chandler Airport.Police say Parker fired 17 rounds from a nine millimeter semi-automatic handgun to celebrate the New Year.He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for several felony firearms charges.