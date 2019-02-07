ROBBERY

Fresno officers want your help to find 2 robbers who stole from a Subway in Easton

EMBED </>More Videos

The restaurant has been open since 2007 and has been robbed at least three times.

By
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down two thieves who robbed a Subway restaurant in Easton.

The robbery took place as a store employee prepared to close for the day.

That Subway manager says he has been open since 2007 and has been robbed at least three times.

Now he is hoping these suspects - authorities say are responsible for his fourth robbery - will be arrested and taken off the streets.

It was January 17 at 10 p.m. when these two young hooded robbers ran into this Subway in Easton during closing time and jumped over the counter.

The only employee working was in the back grabbing something.

Surveillance shows him going to the ground after running into one of the thieves, who directed him to the front to meet the other robber after patting him down to see if he had a weapon.

The employee is seen panicking while trying to open up the register

He opens it up. His buddy standing at the register takes all the cash, they go back to the back.

That is where the smaller suspect can be seen rummaging through a desk and taking a stack of mail.

Seconds later, both young thieves make their way out the back room and out the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office wants you to take a good look at the two suspects so that they can take them into custody and hopefully prevent both from striking again.

The manager also says the suspects took off with his employee's phone but that was later recovered without the SIM card.

The employee was not injured.

Of course, anyone who is able to identify the suspects can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously and be eligible for a reward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberytheftEaston
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
2 ram pickup truck into Tower District store in robbery attempt
Visalia Police searching for more suspects in Wednesday home invasion
Man holds up, robs Dunkin' Donuts with child
Suspects break into Visalia woman's home, tie her up, steal her car
More robbery
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting in Madera, investigation underway
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient
More than 100 rescued after being snowed in at Montecito Lake Resort
Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High
Veterinarian who smuggled heroin through puppies' bellies sentenced to 6 years
Trapped inside mobile home park, senior residents wait for help
Show More
2 ram pickup truck into Tower District store in robbery attempt
Anthony Jones murder: Eric Gallardo's wife testifies in defense of him in court
Authorities take down Porterville-based meth trafficking group
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Facility says it's shutting down after incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth
More News