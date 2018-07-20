DRIVING

Fresno on list of nation's worst drivers

The website Quote Wizard rated Fresno number 24 on the top 25 list of cities with the worst drivers. (KFSN)

By Alysia Wiebe
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The website Quote Wizard rated Fresno number 24 on the top 25 list of cities with the worst drivers.

Researchers looked at the number of accidents, speeding tickets, and driving violations. They also took DUI's into account.

Seven other California cities made it onto the list. Riverside was ranked the second-worst driving city in the nation, while Sacramento took the third spot.

Here are the top five cities, along with the other California cities in the top 24:
  • 1. Omaha, NE
  • 2. Riverside, CA
  • 3. Sacramento, CA
  • 4. Columbus, OH
  • 5. San Francisco Bay Area, CA
  • 6. San Diego, CA
  • 9. Los Angeles, CA
  • 12. Bakersfield, CA
  • 24. Fresno, CA

As for the best drivers? They can be found in Orlando, Florida.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
