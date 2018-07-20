Fresno on list of nation's worst drivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The website Quote Wizard rated Fresno number 24 on the top 25 list of cities with the worst drivers.
Researchers looked at the number of accidents, speeding tickets, and driving violations. They also took DUI's into account.
Seven other California cities made it onto the list. Riverside was ranked the second-worst driving city in the nation, while Sacramento took the third spot.
On the top 25 list of the worst drivers, there were seven California cities, including Sacramento and Bakersfield.
Here are the top five cities, along with the other California cities in the top 24:
- 1. Omaha, NE
- 2. Riverside, CA
- 3. Sacramento, CA
- 4. Columbus, OH
- 5. San Francisco Bay Area, CA
- 6. San Diego, CA
- 9. Los Angeles, CA
- 12. Bakersfield, CA
- 24. Fresno, CA
As for the best drivers? They can be found in Orlando, Florida.