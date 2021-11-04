Adventist Health donates equipment to Fresno Pacific's new nursing labs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University and Adventist Health are partnering together to train the next generation of nurses.In August of 2022, the university plans to welcome a cohort of 24 students to its new Bachelor of Science program.The students will also be the first to use the program's new skills and simulation labs at the North Fresno Campus."I was a little anxious about getting our lab up and going just because we are still ordering supplies," explained Dr. Alexis Ramirez, an associate professor of nursing.She said she is now less stressed after Adventist Health donated unused or outdated equipment to the labs.It included four hospital beds, a gurney, a crash cart and a defibrillator -- equipment that will help prepare the Valley's future nurses."We want to make sure that person, that new, future nurse, is competent and knows what they're doing before they actually encounter a patient," said Ramirez.Adventist Health emphasized how important it is for nursing students to practice in a skills and simulation lab before working on a patient."A sim lab is really just a safe place to practice all these skills," said Sheri Pereira, associate patient care executive.According to Adventist Health officials, nurses are needed now more than ever."To be able to assist with any sort of program that advances the profession, it's a huge opportunity," Joelina Moniz, director of emergency services and critical care.Due to the donations, Dr. Ramirez said the program can now use funds for other parts of the labs.