fresno pacific university

Adventist Health donates equipment to Fresno Pacific's new nursing labs

The students will also be the first to use the program's new skills and simulation labs at the North Fresno Campus.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Adventist Health donates to Fresno Pacific's new nursing labs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University and Adventist Health are partnering together to train the next generation of nurses.

In August of 2022, the university plans to welcome a cohort of 24 students to its new Bachelor of Science program.

The students will also be the first to use the program's new skills and simulation labs at the North Fresno Campus.

"I was a little anxious about getting our lab up and going just because we are still ordering supplies," explained Dr. Alexis Ramirez, an associate professor of nursing.

She said she is now less stressed after Adventist Health donated unused or outdated equipment to the labs.

It included four hospital beds, a gurney, a crash cart and a defibrillator -- equipment that will help prepare the Valley's future nurses.

"We want to make sure that person, that new, future nurse, is competent and knows what they're doing before they actually encounter a patient," said Ramirez.

Adventist Health emphasized how important it is for nursing students to practice in a skills and simulation lab before working on a patient.

"A sim lab is really just a safe place to practice all these skills," said Sheri Pereira, associate patient care executive.

According to Adventist Health officials, nurses are needed now more than ever.

"To be able to assist with any sort of program that advances the profession, it's a huge opportunity," Joelina Moniz, director of emergency services and critical care.

Due to the donations, Dr. Ramirez said the program can now use funds for other parts of the labs.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationmedicalfresno pacific universitynurses
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Fresno Pacific University president leaving position, retiring
Students call on FPU to reverse decision rejecting LGBTQ+ club
Fresno Pacific board rejects request for LGBTQ+ Pride Club on campus
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News