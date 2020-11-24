fresno pacific university

Fresno Pacific University to continue virtual learning for spring semester

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Fresno Pacific University will continue online learning through the end of the school year.

Most courses will continue virtually as scheduled, and most labs will remain in-person with safety modifications inside classrooms.

The school announced instruction would remain virtual for the spring as administrators make plans for December commencement.

The graduation celebration will honor 2020 graduates from both last spring and the current semester. It will be a drive-through event on December 11 and 12 at the main campus.

Faculty and staff will be along the route on Winery Avenue, cheering on graduates as they drive through with their families.
