Fresno Pacific University plans for mostly in-person instruction this fall

Fresno Pacific University is planning for face-to-face instruction when classes resume, but the new normal will look very different.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley university is already hard at work to get its campus ready for the fall semester.

An electrostatic sprayer, masks and hand sanitizer may not be the welcome back students were expecting at Fresno Pacific University. Still, incoming freshman, Rachel Culver, says she's thrilled at the idea of coming to campus this fall.

"I never imagined having to wear a mask to school, but I think it's amazing we get to be on campus together," said Culver.

"The cleaning crew goes through and disinfect all tables, bathrooms, hard surfaces that we may be touching like handles," said Facilities Office Manager, Danielle Cordova. "Then they go through, and we just get a complete clean."

That's in addition to an electrostatic sprayer.

"It has an electric charge, and it causes the solution to completely wrap around an item so that we're getting complete sanitation," explained Cordova. "And we don't have to go through and wipe it or anything like that."

They're also working to make a place for all first-year students, like Rachel, to live on campus with rooms being primarily single occupancy.

"I still get the experience of being in the dorms and being with other classmates," said Culver. "Going to online school is very different than having the college experience, so finding out we get to be on campus was the best news I could hear."

Fresno Pacific University's fall semester kicks off August 24.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
