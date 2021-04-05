Fresno parks reopen for Easter Sunday after closures last year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccinations increasing across the Central Valley, people were able to return to tradition this Easter.Many gathered the family and spent the day at Woodward Park."It feels good being able to just get out of the house, not have to be indoors and being able to get with the family," says Genesis Torres."It feels a lot better now that we are with a lot of family, especially family that I didn't see last year," says Alexander Calleros.In 2020, the City of Fresno closed all parks on the holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.Families were forced to cancel their plans - making this year extra special for those celebrating.Angelica Escandon was overcome with joy."This is amazing," she said. "This feels awesome. I was able to be bring back a little bit of my own freedom."But safety guidelines are still in place.Signage across the park reminded visitors to keep six feet apart and to wear a mask when passing other families.Picnic shelters were also blocked off in an effort to discourage large gatherings."The parks are going to be wide open with the exception of the shelters and that is based on a state mandate," says Mayor Jerry Dyer.To keep the park clean, city employees went around handing trash bags to families.Police and security were also present to keep the peace.City officials tell us that if parking spaces run out here at Woodward, then no more people will be allowed inside.