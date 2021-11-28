Man shot multiple times at party in southwest Fresno

Police say it appears that different guns were used to shoot the man.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the people who opened fire at a house party, sending at least one victim to the hospital.

It happened on Geary and Fruit in southwest Fresno at around 9 pm on Saturday night.

Officers were in the area when they heard several shots fired and found a man in his forties with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center.

His current condition is not known.

Police say there was a crowd at the time of the shooting.

Many of them ran away and got into their cars when the bullets rang out.

About 20 people remained at the scene to talk to officers and they told police there could have been more than one shooter.

"We have shell casings strewn about the front yard and shell casings in the back yard which indicates there was at least two different type of firearms that were utilized in this event," said Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

This is the third party-related shooting in two weeks in Fresno.

The second one, that took place last weekend, was at a party full of children and sent a 15-year-old girl to the hospital.

RELATED: 15-year-old girl hospitalized after gunfire at party full of kids in central Fresno

Police have not released information on the suspects.

Detectives are now working to review neighboring surveillance cameras, along with any other evidence.

