1 injured in shooting at party in central Fresno

A party in central Fresno ended in shots, screams, and police sirens early on Sunday morning.

Police say they received several 911 calls after gunfire rang out at the home near Garland and Angus.


Officers arrived to find a man at the party suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and a woman who had moderate injuries from being physically assaulted.

Both are expected to recover.


The house and a parked vehicle in the driveway had been hit several times by bullets.

Officers spoke to several men and women at the scene, and are trying to piece together what happened at the party.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Motel 6 manager shot by guest after argument, police say
Man rescued after trying to drive truck across San Joaquin River
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
Man trying to rob Merced store accidentally pepper-sprays himself
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
Bear gets stuck between trailers on Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
Show More
'Ice cream fundraiser' being held for Sanger girl in need of kidney
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Lily Peters homicide: Boy lured girl into woods, complaint says
World-famous mariachi bands perform at Fresno's Save Mart Center
Why San Francisco has the highest COVID positivity rate in California
More TOP STORIES News