Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting that left 4 dead, 6 injured

By and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police announced on Tuesday that six gang members have been arrested for a mass shooting in east central Fresno.

They are 25-year-old Billy Xiong, 27-year-old Anthony Montes, 26-year-old Porge Kue, 25-year-old Johnny Xiong, 30-year-old Pao Vang, and 19-year-old Jhovanny Delgado.



Four people were killed, and six others were injured on November 17 when two suspects opened fire during a backyard football-viewing party.
Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall says all are members of the Mongolian Boys Society, which has been previously described as a predominantly Hmong gang.

Investigators say the case began to unravel when Clovis Police arrested Billy Xiong on December 17 for mail theft. In his car, they found a modified Glock 9 mm handgun with two magazines. The weapon was tested and was found to be one of two guns used in the mass shooting. Xiong was already considered a person of interest in the shooting.

After the arrest of Xiong and the confirmation of the weapon, 19 search warrants were served. During the warrant searches, 40 people were contacted, and 12 more firearms were seized, including the second gun that was used in the mass shooting. That weapon was a 40 caliber Glock handgun that had been reported stolen in Oklahoma. Two vehicles were also seized along with $46,000 in cash, believed to be from drug sales.

The six men each face four counts of homicide, 12 counts of attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit murder, with gang and firearms enhancements. Bail for each person is set at around $11 million.

Officers are still searching for a seventh person, Sia Vang, believed to be connected to the crime.



RELATED: Mass shooting that left 4 dead, 6 injured was gang-related, Fresno Police say

Around 30 people had gathered at the house for a party held to watch a football game on television. The gathering was described as peaceful and quiet before the suspects entered the backyard and opened fire on the 16 men who were in the yard.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall says that they believe that the six members of the Mongolian Boys Society targeted the gathering because they thought that it was a party of Asian Crips gang members.

The Mongolian Boys Society was looking to retaliate for a shooting earlier in the day that killed 28-year-old Randy Xiong, the older brother of Billy Xiong.

RELATED: Authorities identify man shot and killed in southeast Fresno

Chief Hall said that only one person at the party was associated with the Asian Crips, but was not an active member.

Investigators say five people left the gathering before they arrived, detectives have still not been able to track down those individuals, and they have not come forward.
