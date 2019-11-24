Fresno PD makes 12 arrests, 15 citations during DUI saturation patrol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department arrested 12 drivers with suspicion they were driving under the influence while conducting a DUI saturation patrol Friday.
After making 80 vehicle enforcement stops, police officers also cited 15 drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended license.
Fresno Police Department says that a driver caught driving impaired and charged with a DUI can expect the impact of the arrest to cost around $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes and license suspension.
Fresno Police also say "DUI Doesn't Just Mean Booze." They want to remind drivers that prescription drugs and marijuana can also impair a driver's ability to operate a car.
The Fresno Police Department will be conducting another DUI and Driver's License saturation checkpoint on Saturday.
