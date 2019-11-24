Fresno PD makes 12 arrests, 15 citations during DUI saturation patrol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department arrested 12 drivers with suspicion they were driving under the influence while conducting a DUI saturation patrol Friday.After making 80 vehicle enforcement stops, police officers also cited 15 drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended license.Fresno Police Department says that a driver caught driving impaired and charged with a DUI can expect the impact of the arrest to cost around $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes and license suspension.Fresno Police also say "DUI Doesn't Just Mean Booze." They want to remind drivers that prescription drugs and marijuana can also impair a driver's ability to operate a car.The Fresno Police Department will be conducting another DUI and Driver's License saturation checkpoint on Saturday.