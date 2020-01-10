Fresno PD motorcycle officer injured after colliding with car outside CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after being hit by a car while on his motorcycle.Two officers on two motorcycles were leaving CRMC and heading to police headquarters on Fresno Street.A female driver was making a left turn into the hospital parking lot when she hit one of the officers.The officer had a seizure and was taken to the hospital.Fresno police said Friday the officer was released from the hospital and is resting at home. Officials say he is "looking forward to returning to work."Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor. The driver is cooperating.