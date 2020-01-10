Fresno PD motorcycle officer seriously injured after colliding with car outside CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer was in the hospital on Thursday night after being hit by a car while on his motorcycle.Two officers on two motorcycles were leaving CRMC and heading to police headquarters on Fresno Street.A female driver was making a left turn into the hospital parking lot when she hit one of the officers.The officer had a sezure and was taken to the hospital.He is in serious but stable condition. He is talking and conscious.Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor. The driver is cooperating.