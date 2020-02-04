Fresno PD release 911 call after handcuffing teen with autism, family claims doesn't tell whole story

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother screamed as she watched her 16-year-old son, who is autistic, get handcuffed after having a seizure.Fresno police claimed the handcuffs were used to retain the teen as they waited for help, and to prevent him from hurting himself.However, less than a week after the incident, Montserrat Ramos, the victim's sister, says her entire family, especially her brother David, is traumatized."He's going to need time from what happened," Ramos said. "This was very hard on him. He doesn't know how to cope with it."The Ramos family says David recently left the doctor after suffering an epileptic seizure, but those episodes returned while the family was at a fast food restaurant in central Fresno.Ramos called 911 after the teen's mother found him on the ground in the bathroom.Fresno Police released those 911 calls. In it, you can hear Ramos tell officers that her brother was being combative, followed by yelling.Investigators say the teen was screaming while "making threats to kill his family."However, Ramos says she told officers he wasn't a safety concern."He wasn't hurting anyone," Ramos said. "I made it clear. After someone's had a seizure, they don't know what's going on. I don't agree with what happened."Ramos says her brother is back home after being taken to the hospital again on Sunday.She's now hoping officers will get better training for the future."We hope we're the last people who go through this, and I hope something's done," Ramos said.Meanwhile, the altercation is being reviewed by the Fresno police department's Internal Affairs Unit and the City's Office of Independent Review.The family didn't want to comment on whether they plan to take legal action.Fresno police say they do plan to release body camera video of the incident on Tuesday.