MAN KILLED

Fresno PD searching for suspects after finding gunshot victim in crashed car

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fresno father of two died after he was shot early Monday morning. Now investigators are asking the public's help in identifying the person who pulled the trigger.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Steven Banda is dead and his family wants answers.

According to his father, the 25-year-old was shot three times in the abdomen in the early morning hours of Monday -- but detectives still aren't sure of a location or a motive

"It's extremely difficult for investigators to solve this murder without the public's assistance. Someone knows who shot Steven Banda and they know where that shooting occurred and the reasons why," said Chief Jerry Dyer.

Detectives are hoping someone comes forward with that information -- but they do believe Banda was on his way to Community Regional Medical Center following the shooting when the car he was riding in crashed into a tree near the intersection of Mono and Third.

But by the time officers arrived, the driver and another passenger in the vehicle had fled the scene leaving Banda in the backseat and struggling for his life.

He was pronounced dead about three hours later

"We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals that ran from the scene prior to officers arriving," Dyer said.

The victim's father admits his son lived a troubled past that included ties to Bulldog gang members but believed Steven had turned his life around following the recent birth of his two daughters

"His daughters are not even going to get to know him, man. Two daughters growing up without their dad," said Alex Banda, the victim's father.

"How is this effecting you today?"

"It hurts... it hurts," he said

Investigators say they do have some leads in solving this case, but if you have any information you're asked to call Fresno Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedshootingman shotfresno police departmentFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAN KILLED
Man killed in motorcycle collision near River Park identified
Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Southern California crash
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
More man killed
Top Stories
South Valley shooter may have been connected to murder of Lindsay man
Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst
8-year-old killed by train was urged by mother to crawl under train and cross tracks, police say
Family who sold building to Central California Food Bank tours facility
Fresno unified students with special needs will return to newly renovated classrooms
South Valley shooter stole his ammunition from a Tulare Walmart
Porterville woman in custody after murdering her boyfriend with hammer
'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train
Show More
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Last call bill to be revived, would be tested in 9 CA cities
Tornado sweeps through small community outside Seattle
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
More News