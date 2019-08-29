crime

Fresno P.D. warning parents about reports of attempted abductions of students walking to school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is warning parents about reports of attempted abductions while student are walking to school.

Police say one incident occurred last week near Vinland Park in northeast Fresno.

According to officers, an African American man in his 20's, possibly with a beard, offered at least two female students a ride to school in two separate incidents.

Police say both girls declined and the suspect drove away in a black or purple four-door vehicle, possibly a Honda.

Fresno P.D. is advising parents to talk to their children about the importance of personal safety on their way to and from school.

It says to remind your children not to talk to strangers, to never get into a car with someone you don't know and discuss the option of running away if they sense they are in danger.

The department also says to encourage your child to report any suspicious persons attempting to talk to them to a responsible adult or caretake as soon as possible.
