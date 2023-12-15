Fresno Community Choir joins Fresno Philharmonic for holiday special

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Philharmonic will be performing its Home for the Holidays special at the Saroyan Theater on Saturday.

They'll be accompanied by the Fresno Community Choir, which gave Action news a behind the scenes look at its final rehearsal at Hope Lutheran Church.

"We have people that come as far as Porterville from Merced Coalinga Sanger. We have people that drive down from Dunlap area," explained Anna Hamre, the artistic director of the Fresno Community Chorus Organization.

The choir has performed for crowds across the U.S., Europe, and China, including at Carnegie Hall and the Vatican.

The Home for the Holidays special kicks off at 7:30 pm Saturday at the Saroyan Theater.

