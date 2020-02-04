North Fresno photography store once again hit by thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A north Fresno photography business has been hit again by thieves.A man posing as a customer inside Horn Photo asked to see one of their cameras.When an employee demonstrated how one of their Canon cameras worked, a man in a 49ers sweatshirt grabbed the product and took off.Employees say the suspect left the parking lot in a black Chevy Tahoe.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Fresno police.