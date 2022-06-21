Man shot at Fresno playground, police looking for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Fresno playground on Monday evening.The shooting happened at the Dickey Playground off Glenn and Divisadero at about 8 pm.Fresno police say it appears the 49-year-old victim and the shooter had a dispute. They say the shooting is not gang-related.The victim was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center.Police are looking for the suspect and speaking to witnesses at the scene.If you have information about the suspect, you are urged to call police at 559-621-7000.