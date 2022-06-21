Man shot at Fresno playground, police looking for suspect

If you have information about the suspect, you are urged to call police at 559-621-7000.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Fresno playground on Monday evening.

The shooting happened at the Dickey Playground off Glenn and Divisadero at about 8 pm.


Fresno police say it appears the 49-year-old victim and the shooter had a dispute. They say the shooting is not gang-related.

The victim was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center.


Police are looking for the suspect and speaking to witnesses at the scene.

