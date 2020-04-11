FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Submit your poems here for Fresno County Public Library's 21st Annual Poetry Contest now through May 15, 2020. Poems will be judged by talented, local professionals. Due to COVID-19 concerns, entries and the announcement of winners will be entirely online this year, we will not be having an in-person awards ceremony.
The contest runs from April 1 - May 15, 2020. Winning poems will be announced online on June 1, 2020.
For more information visit the Fresno County Public Library website
.
CATEGORIES3rd-6th Grade7th-8th Grade9th-12th GradeAdult (18+)
PRIZES
Winners in each category will receive a Barnes and Noble gift card, generously donated by the Friends of the Fresno County Public Library.1st Place: $1002nd Place: $503rd Place: $25
RULESSubmit your poem using the form on this site.Only online submissions, please, and one poem per person.You must be a Fresno County resident to participate.Poems can be submitted in English or Spanish.Remember: This contest is for all ages so please use appropriate language. The Library reserves the right to not publish or post entries. However, all poems will still be considered by the judges.
