CATEGORIES

3rd-6th Grade

7th-8th Grade

9th-12th Grade

Adult (18+)

PRIZES

1st Place: $100

2nd Place: $50

3rd Place: $25

RULES

Submit your poem using the form on this site.

Only online submissions, please, and one poem per person.

You must be a Fresno County resident to participate.

Poems can be submitted in English or Spanish.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Submit your poems here for Fresno County Public Library's 21st Annual Poetry Contest now through May 15, 2020. Poems will be judged by talented, local professionals. Due to COVID-19 concerns, entries and the announcement of winners will be entirely online this year, we will not be having an in-person awards ceremony.The contest runs from April 1 - May 15, 2020. Winning poems will be announced online on June 1, 2020.For more information visit the Fresno County Public Library website Winners in each category will receive a Barnes and Noble gift card, generously donated by the Friends of the Fresno County Public Library.