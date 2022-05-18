Person found dead inside vehicle in Fresno grocery store parking lot, police investigating

Officers were called to the FreshCo Foods parking lot on Shields Avenue near Brawley Avenue at about 7 am.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in west central Fresno.

Officers were called to the FreshCo Foods parking lot on Shields Avenue near Brawley Avenue at about 7 am.

Investigators said the person was found inside a black SUV.

It's unclear how the person died, but an apparent bullet hole was seen in the vehicle's left rear window.

Authorities have blocked off the parking lot while detectives continue to collect evidence and investigate. The public is asked to stay out of the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multiple displaced after brush fire impacts Madera homes
26-year-old shot and killed in NW Fresno; 1 person detained
38-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Merced
No jail time for drunk driver in deadly Highway 180 collision
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams
Fresno Co. correctional officers share anger with Board of Supervisors
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Show More
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd's murder
Supply chain issues continue to impact Valley furniture business
Despite $97.5B-surplus, analyst warns of California 'fiscal cliff'
Renter scams using Zelle to receive money from victims
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
More TOP STORIES News