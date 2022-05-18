Person found dead inside vehicle in Fresno grocery store parking lot, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in west central Fresno.Officers were called to the FreshCo Foods parking lot on Shields Avenue near Brawley Avenue at about 7 am.Investigators said the person was found inside a black SUV.It's unclear how the person died, but an apparent bullet hole was seen in the vehicle's left rear window.Authorities have blocked off the parking lot while detectives continue to collect evidence and investigate. The public is asked to stay out of the area.