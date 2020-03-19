investigation

Man fatally struck by driver in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man fatally struck by a vehicle in central Fresno early Thursday morning as Anthony Choza, 32, of Fresno.

Fresno police say the driver hit Choza just after 3:30 a.m. at Hughes and Weber Avenues, just north of Clinton. He died at the scene.

Investigators say the truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Hughes Avenue was closed off for a couple of hours while officers investigated.

