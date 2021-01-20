Road closed in southeast Fresno as police investigate shooting involving officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police officers were involved in a shooting in southeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the area of Jackson Avenue and Kings Canyon Road just after 5:00 am.Fresno police confirmed at least one officer was involved in the incident and shots were fired, but further information regarding what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will provide an update later Wednesday morning.Kings Canyon Road is currently closed in both directions between Maple and Chance Avenues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as authorities continue their investigation.