shooting

Road closed in southeast Fresno as police investigate shooting involving officers

Kings Canyon Road is currently closed in both directions between Maple and Chance Avenues in southeast Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police officers were involved in a shooting in southeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Jackson Avenue and Kings Canyon Road just after 5:00 am.

Fresno police confirmed at least one officer was involved in the incident and shots were fired, but further information regarding what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.



Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will provide an update later Wednesday morning.

Kings Canyon Road is currently closed in both directions between Maple and Chance Avenues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcrimepolice shootingofficer involved shootingshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
One shot in the face in Madera County, police say
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Walmart in Tulare shut down, shoppers flee after reports of shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE COVERAGE: Biden to become president during historic inauguration
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Body found inside burned apartment in central Fresno
Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite
Everything to know about Inauguration Day: Schedule, performers | LIVE
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
@POTUS resets as Twitter juggles presidential accounts
Show More
Fresno County says COVID vaccine doses aren't coming fast enough
Homeless man in critical condition after being hit by mirror on FAX utility truck
Fresno State ready to bring more students back to campus
DC on lockdown, on edge before Biden's inauguration
Rainbow Ballroom up for sale in Downtown Fresno
More TOP STORIES News