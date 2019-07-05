Fresno Police address video clip posted to Facebook

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police chief Jerry Dyer called an impromptu news conference Thursday to address a video clip posted on Facebook overnight.

The video shows a police officer hitting a suspect multiple times.

Chief Dyer also released video from that officer's body camera.

The Chief says officers responded to a call about a man on crystal methamphetamine Wednesday night who was threatening people with a knife at a northeast Fresno sober living center.

The Facebook clip shows that suspect, Robert Ishmael, on the ground with two officers on top of him trying to handcuff him but the suspect keeps resisting and ignoring the officers.

Dyer says one of the officers, struck Ishmael seven times hitting him in the rib cage area.

"The officers were able to place a handcuff on one of his wrists," said Dyer. "(He) was not able to get the second handcuff on or onto the second wrist because of the level of resistance that was being offered and it was very apparent that Ishmael was extremely strong."

Officers say they used a taser on the suspect two different times, but Ishmael still put up a struggle and appeared to reach for his waistband.

Dyer says the officers believed the man was reaching for the knife.

The Chief says it was not until one of the officers punched Ishmael that they were finally able to get him in handcuffs and make an arrest.
