Victim arrives at Fresno hospital with severe injuries after apparent attack

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a person arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with severe injuries on Friday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m.

Officials say the victim had injuries to their chest consistent with a gunshot wound, but police could not find evidence of a bullet.

It's believed the apparent attack happened near the Poverello House. Investigators set up a scene and looked for evidence for about an hour.

The victim was rushed into surgery, and their condition is unknown.
