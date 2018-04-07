Fresno Police are investigating a shooting at Roeding Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3314479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno Police responded to a large disturbance at Roeding Park in Central Fresno at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

#NEW: Heavy police presence at @CommunityMed. @FresnoPolice tell me it is connected to shooting at #RoedingPark. Just talked to woman who was standing outside car. She says there is at least 1 victim. Unclear if that person was dropped off at hospital @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/LRSLRSdIOv — Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 7, 2018

#DEVELOPING: Reports of a possible shooting at Roeding Park in West Central Fresno. We are working to confirm that with @FresnoPolice. Right now there is heavy police presence at the park & crime scene tape blocking off a portion of it. Stay with @ABC30 for the latest @ptorres38 pic.twitter.com/RnUsFDXTzj — Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 7, 2018

Three people are in the hospital after being shot at Roeding Park in Central Fresno this afternoon.Fresno Police officers say a biker club was having a barbecue at Roeding Park when they were approached by several people.Words were exchanged before a big fight broke out and a man pulled out a gun.Two people at the barbecue were each shot twice in the upper body and were rushed to the hospital by people at the party.They are both expected to survive.Officers say the people at the barbecue are not cooperating with police, making it very difficult to put together a description of the suspects."We're limited. It's amazing, you come out and 50 to 60 people and no one wants to tell you anything. It kind of makes it really challenging to figure out what happened," said Lt. Carl McKnight.When police arrived they also found a man who had been beaten up in the fight unconscious on the ground.He was taken to the hospital where his condition is not yet known.If you have any further information on this incident, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.