Fresno Police are investigating a shooting at Roeding Park

Fresno Police responded to a large disturbance at Roeding Park in Central Fresno at around 4 p.m. Saturday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three people are in the hospital after being shot at Roeding Park in Central Fresno this afternoon.

Fresno Police officers say a biker club was having a barbecue at Roeding Park when they were approached by several people.

Words were exchanged before a big fight broke out and a man pulled out a gun.

Fresno Police responded to a large disturbance at Roeding Park in Central Fresno at around 4 p.m. Saturday.



Two people at the barbecue were each shot twice in the upper body and were rushed to the hospital by people at the party.

They are both expected to survive.



Officers say the people at the barbecue are not cooperating with police, making it very difficult to put together a description of the suspects.

"We're limited. It's amazing, you come out and 50 to 60 people and no one wants to tell you anything. It kind of makes it really challenging to figure out what happened," said Lt. Carl McKnight.



When police arrived they also found a man who had been beaten up in the fight unconscious on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital where his condition is not yet known.

If you have any further information on this incident, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
