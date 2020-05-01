rollover crash

Car found overturned, empty in northwest Fresno

When officers arrived, they found the car flipped over and the driver was gone.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a car overturned in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the car flipped over with the lights still on. The driver was not at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

