FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a car overturned in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Willis and Milburn Avenues.
When officers arrived, they found the car flipped over with the lights still on. The driver was not at the scene.
Further details were not immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Car found overturned, empty in northwest Fresno
When officers arrived, they found the car flipped over and the driver was gone.
ROLLOVER CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News