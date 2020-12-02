armed robbery

Police searching for robbery suspect who stole from east central Fresno market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police need your help to track down a thief who robbed an east central Fresno store clerk.

Investigators released a surveillance video showing the armed robbery at the Fastrip on Clinton Avenue last week.

In the video, the masked suspect pulls out a gun and points it at the clerk, demanding cash.

The store employee then handed over the money, and the robber backed out of the door with the gun raised.

The man took off before police officers arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Fresno Police Department or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.
