Fresno Police arrest 2 for series of robberies on Valentine's Day

Fresno police arrested Ernesto Tavarez, 19, (right) and Erick Alvarez, 24, (left) at their homes on Feb. 22.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested in connection to a series of robberies that occurred in northwest Fresno on Valentine's Day.Fresno police arrested Ernesto Tavarez, 19, and Erick Alvarez, 24, at their homes on Feb. 22. Detectives also recovered two handguns and physical evidence related to the robberies.Investigators say two gas stations were robbed at gunpoint and then, not long after, a third armed robbery took place at a grocery store in southwest Fresno.Police say Tavarez and Alvarez entered the Evergreen Market in southwest Fresno - each armed with a handgun.The store clerk told officers the suspects were inside for only a few moments, holding the employee at gunpoint and demanding cash and liquor.Just minutes before the Evergreen Market robbery, the men targeted a gas station in north Fresno and a few hours earlier, another gas station just feet away was also hit.Both are not far from River Park.Two workers at a Chevron at Blackstone and Spruce told Action News their night took a drastic turn when someone who appeared to be a customer pulled out a handgun and started demanding cash from the register.Surveillance video shows the cashier taking money out of the till, placing it into a bag as the other employee stands by in fear.Security cameras were rolling when the the men walked through the door with a revolver and handgun.