Fresno Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera

While investigating a suspicious person who had accessed a locked building near Shaw and Hughes on Tuesday night, Police say they caught him dancing on camera. (KFSN)

While investigating a suspicious person who had accessed a locked building near Shaw and Hughes on Tuesday night, Police say they caught him dancing on camera.

Police say the suspect, David Seale, had a laptop in his possession which the business had reported stolen the week before. They also found he had several keys in his possession. One of those keys was to the front door of the business and another was to the same suite where the laptop was taken from.


Detectives went through three days of video from the business and were able to see the suspect entering the building with the set of keys over the weekend. They say after he entered the building for the first time, he did a little celebration dance, which was caught on camera.

Police say the suspect enter the building multiple times numerous times over the weekend before he was finally caught.
