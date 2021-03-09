crime

Police arrest armed suspect after 6-hour long stand-off in downtown Fresno

Until well into Monday night, police negotiators pleaded with the man to put the gun down.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested an armed man after negotiating with him for more than 6 hours outside Union Bank in downtown Fresno on Monday.




Police say around 4PM, a security officer at the bank reported a man outside the doors with what appeared to be a short barrel rifle.

Officers say when they arrived at the location at Kern and F St, they also noticed what could be an explosive device.



"It appears to be a canister almost similar to an oxygen tank. It's at his feet that he was at times pointing the weapon at," says Lt. Rob Beckwith.

The department's bomb squad was deployed along with a robotic device- on deck to help de-escalate the incident.

Police say the suspect's intent still isn't clear. He never made his way inside the bank. Employees and patrons were escorted out safely.


Until well into Monday night, police negotiators pleaded with the man to put the gun down.

They said he had not pointed his weapon at anyone or acted aggressively. In fact, he appeared to be unresponsive.

At Central Fish Co., several Union Bank employees and customers waited out the standoff after they were evacuated safely.

Morgan Doizaki owns the market on Kern and G St. That's where he was when police responded down the street from his business this afternoon.

"I didn't think it was going to last this long," he says.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno downtowncrimefresno police departmentstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
14-year-old shot and killed in Merced, police say
Teen arrested for allegedly attacking woman with knife
Action News Morning Update
Meth, cocaine, $23k seized in major Fresno drug bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
14-year-old shot and killed in Merced, police say
Homicides up 325% in 2021 compared to same time frame in 2020, FPD says
Woman stabbed multiple times in west central Fresno, police say
Fentanyl fueling Fresno County overdose increase
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Long-time supporter of Clovis Rodeo celebrates 100th birthday
Show More
Tulare firefighters run miles to help end child sex trafficking
One-day vaccination event held for Kerman Unified employees
CUSD hosts eighth annual Asian Student Success Conference
Firefighters battle large debris fire in southeast Fresno
Man found dead in car in Tulare County, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News