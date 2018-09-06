FRESNO

Fresno Police arrest man after finding 60lbs of marijuana, honey oil cartridges, and loaded gun in car

Fresno police officers uncovered more than 60 pounds of marijuana, and dozens of honey oil filled cartridges, when they pulled over a driver for a vehicle code violation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Champa Sayadeth, 39, is a convicted felon and was pulled over by police Wednesday night near Mayfair and Normal. Officers also found a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

Champa Sayadeth, 39, is a convicted felon and was pulled over by police Wednesday night near Mayfair and Normal. Officers also found a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

Sayadeth was arrested and has been booked into the Fresno County jail on several weapons and narcotics charges.

This arrest and weapon recovery marks the 48th firearm removed from Southeast Fresno since January of this year.
