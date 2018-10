Sunday afternoon police arrested a man after a stabbing near the Fashion Fair Mall in Northeast Fresno.It all started with a dispute between two men at a bus stop on Shaw near First.Police say one of the men owed the other money which resulted in an altercation.One of the men was stabbed in the hand by the other.Officers later found the suspect responsible for the stabbing and took him into custody.The man who was stabbed is expected to make a full recovery.