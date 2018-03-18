Fresno Police arrest man for shooting in SW Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno Police arrested 20-year-old Shawn Matthews for a shooting in southwest Fresno last night.
Officers say they got notified about gunfire in southwest Fresno and when they got to the neighborhood, they saw Matthews getting in a car and trying to get away.
They pulled him over and found evidence tying him to the shooting.
Police say Matthews is known gang member who was convicted of assault with a firearm last year and just got out on parole.
He is jailed on the same charge this evening.