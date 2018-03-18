Fresno Police arrest man for shooting in SW Fresno

Fresno Police arrested 20-year-old Shawn Matthews for a shooting in southwest Fresno last night.Officers say they got notified about gunfire in southwest Fresno and when they got to the neighborhood, they saw Matthews getting in a car and trying to get away.They pulled him over and found evidence tying him to the shooting.Police say Matthews is known gang member who was convicted of assault with a firearm last year and just got out on parole.He is jailed on the same charge this evening.