CRIME

Fresno Police arrest suspect in 2016 murder of Ethiopian immigrant

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police say Barket Shita was confronted and later shot by gang members while stopped at a gas station. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
When Fresno Police arrived at the corner of Blackstone and Saginaw on September 29, 2016, they thought they were investigating a traffic accident. But when they approached the driver that had just hit another vehicle head-on, they made a surprising discovery; the man had been shot.

He was identified as 25-year-old Barket Shita an engineering student at Fresno State whose family immigrated here from Ethiopia.

According to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, Shita was confronted by three gang members while stopped at a gas station on North Blackstone. For an unknown reason, two shot him. After a 19 month investigation, Dyer announced one is now in custody.

"One of the suspects is 20-year-old Kenneth Lee. He was taken into custody yesterday (Wednesday). The second suspect who fired a handgun is 18-year-old Devon Fisher he also has an alias, Doughboy, which is what they call him on the street."

Kenneth Lee is in the Fresno County Jail.

His alleged accomplice, Devon Fisher is not in custody. He is considered armed and dangerous, and there is a $2,000 reward for his arrest.

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says if captured he will be tried as a juvenile because of his age when the crime was committed.

"This is going to be a little bit different because we have one person who is a juvenile, and one who is an adult. So, there are legal proceedings that will be handled in the juvenile court and one in the adult court."

Dyer says both suspects have extensive criminal backgrounds. But the victim had none and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"This is an individual who is truly completely innocent never involved in gang activity never involved in criminal activity."

Shita is the father of two boys; one was born two months after his father was killed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno police departmenttraffic accidenthomicidehomicide investigationganggang violenceFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News