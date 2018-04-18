Fresno police arrest suspect in the killing of a toddler 2 years ago

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer just announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a toddler nearly two years ago.Devin Ratliff, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday in Southern California. They say he shot and killed Rashad Halford outside an apartment near First and Platt in southeast Fresno.Ratliff also shot at the toddler's father and another man. Police believe he had a dispute with the toddler's father which resulted in the shooting.Authorities said they are not releasing more information on the motive yet.Police interviewed several witnesses, including a woman who has refused to give up key information about the shooting.Chief Dyer said, "I am encouraging her to please come forward with the necessary information that is needed by detectives. I would hate to think that she would keep that information to herself and eventually have to live with that in her conscience."Ratliff is charged with murder and attempted murder. His bail is set at more than $4-million.