Officers say they stopped Gabriel Matias, 24, and Ashley Campos, 24, for a vehicle code violation Sunday morning.Officers found two loaded guns, and a methamphetamine inside their vehicle.Matias was booked into the Fresno County Jail on various drug and weapons-related charges, while Campos was arrested for violation of parole.The arrest marks the 34th firearm removed from the streets of Fresno by the southeast Special Response Team, since January.