Fresno police arrest woman for allegedly driving drunk early Saturday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested a woman for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into a parked pickup truck this morning.

They say she had a high speed going when she hit the pickup on Olive near Millbrook at about 3 a.m.

The front end of her car is all smashed up and the tail end of the pickup sustained serious damage, but nobody got hurt.

Officers gave the woman a breathalyzer test and then arrested her.
