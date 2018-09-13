Fresno Police asking for help identifying burglary suspects who broke into downtown business

Fresno Police need your help identifying burglars who broke into a downtown business earlier this week. The suspects were caught on surveillance video during the crime.Authorities say three people broke into the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission Cafe at the Mariposa Mall Sunday night into Monday morning. They say they used a crowbar to get inside and stole an iPad as well as a thousand dollars worth of products.Anyone with information should call the police. You can remain anonymous.