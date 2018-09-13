FRESNO

Fresno Police asking for help identifying burglary suspects who broke into downtown business

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police need your help identifying burglars who broke into a downtown business earlier this week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police need your help identifying burglars who broke into a downtown business earlier this week. The suspects were caught on surveillance video during the crime.

Authorities say three people broke into the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission Cafe at the Mariposa Mall Sunday night into Monday morning. They say they used a crowbar to get inside and stole an iPad as well as a thousand dollars worth of products.

Anyone with information should call the police. You can remain anonymous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarybreak-infresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News